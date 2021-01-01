Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Lemon Granita has relaxing effects that first appear after use. It is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a lemon fragrance.
Be the first to review this product.