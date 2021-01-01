About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Lions Mane is a hybrid cannabis strain whose genetic lineage is currently unknown. It has been reviewed by consumers to offer a euphoric head high and a slightly relaxing onset of effects. Named after its Fungi counterpart, Lions Mane cerebrally stimulating onset of effects has been reviewed by some consumers to be ideal for creatives or those looking for an evenly balanced day-time strain. This hybrid cannabis strain has been known to produce a tart citrus and piney aroma, accompanied by a sweet, citrus, almost berry-like flavor.