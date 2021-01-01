 Loading…

Lion's Mane (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Lions Mane is a hybrid cannabis strain whose genetic lineage is currently unknown. It has been reviewed by consumers to offer a euphoric head high and a slightly relaxing onset of effects. Named after its Fungi counterpart, Lions Mane cerebrally stimulating onset of effects has been reviewed by some consumers to be ideal for creatives or those looking for an evenly balanced day-time strain. This hybrid cannabis strain has been known to produce a tart citrus and piney aroma, accompanied by a sweet, citrus, almost berry-like flavor.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

