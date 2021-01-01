 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Cookies (14g) - Small Buds
Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Mandarin Cookies (Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset) is and Indica-Dom Hybrid that showcases an abundance of orange pistils amongst its pine-tree shaped buds. Mandarin cookies has a nose and flavor that are citrusy with hints of pine and freshly churned soil. Reviewers have reported tension-free relaxation, a light body buzz, and invigorating cerebral effects as some of this strains effects.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review