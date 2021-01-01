About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Mandarin Cookies (Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset) is and Indica-Dom Hybrid that showcases an abundance of orange pistils amongst its pine-tree shaped buds. Mandarin cookies has a nose and flavor that are citrusy with hints of pine and freshly churned soil. Reviewers have reported tension-free relaxation, a light body buzz, and invigorating cerebral effects as some of this strains effects.