Mango Sherbert (14g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Mango Sherbert
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.
