Hybrid

Mango Sherbert (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mango Sherbert (14g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mango Sherbert (14g) - Private Stock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Mango Sherbert

Mango Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.

