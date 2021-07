About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Mango Sherbet (Sunset Sherbet X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbet high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.