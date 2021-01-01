 Loading…

Hybrid

Marshmallow OG (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Marshmallow OG (28g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Marshmallow OG (28g) - Private Stock

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Marshmallow OG (Chem D x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato) has a super sweet candy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. The aroma is just as sweet, with a slightly pungent marshmallow overtone. The Marshmallow OG high has heavy indica effects that are complemented by a nice cerebral high.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Marshmallow OG

Marshmallow OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Marshmallow OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Marshmallow OG - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

