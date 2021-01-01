Melted Gelato (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Melted Gelato is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet. It has a cerebral high that is outlasted by a more relaxing body effect. It’s ideal for low-impact outdoor activities like hiking or walking.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.