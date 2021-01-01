 Loading…

Sativa

Memory Loss (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Memory Loss (14g) - Small Buds
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Memory Loss is a sativa hybrid that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Memory Loss

Terpenes
  1. Linalool
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

