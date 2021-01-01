 Loading…

Hybrid

Mimosa (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mimosa (14g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Mimosa (14g) - Private Stock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. Smoking Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. This strain is a rising star in the cannabis community. 

