About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Mint Chocolate Zip (Gelato x Mint Chocolate Chip) is an Indica with a scent of what you’d expect from the name, a flower that is sweet and minty with an earthy overtone. The Mint Chocolate Zip high comes with a focus and mood boost in addition to its dominant effect, a relaxing body high that overtakes you with a feeling of well-being.