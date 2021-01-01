Motor Breath (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath is an award-winning strain that produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
