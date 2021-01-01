 Loading…

Nepali Pink (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ A strain bred on Kauai using old school Hawaiian Genetics. A truly unique Hawaiian experience delivering all the color and flavor people have come to associate with island life. Legendary Kauai Electric and Alaskan Thunderfuck were brilliantly crossed to a rare and unique 30 year old cutting of an island strain called Hindu Sun, and the resulting phenotype hunt yielded a plant with bright pink pistols that hold their color through to the finish and a smell reeking of mango and passion fruit. Growers will be rewarded every time they enter the garden and watch these long luminescent pink spears mature into a hardened flower finishing in 60 days. An incredibly balanced high for medium to heavy users.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

