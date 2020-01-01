Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ A proprietary cultivar developed by Purple City Genetics. This modern take on a classic purple brings you that old school purple flavor you've been looking for. This heavy indica features sweet, creamy and wood aromas with an earthy taste.
