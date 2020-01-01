 Loading…
Orange Apricot (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Orange Apricot (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Orange Apricot buds have red hairs and tangy citrus. It can treat depression, loss of appetite and mild pain. Orange Apricot cannabis strain is good for daytime or evening usage. The high will boost your mood up high and relax you, capturing all your senses at once.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.