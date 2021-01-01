 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Zkittlez (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Orange Zkittlez (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Orange Zkittlez (14g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Orange Zkittlez (Zkittlez x Agent Orange) is a sativa with a citrus scent that’s true to its orange name. The flavor is sweeter than its aroma and leaves a candy aftertaste on exhale. Reviewers have reported strong mental stimulation, creative thinking, and an overall energizing buzz as some of this strain’s effects.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Orange Zkittlez

Orange Zkittlez is an impressively potent strain that crosses Zkittlez and Agent Orange. Also known as OZ, this hybrid gives off a strong citrus aroma with a subtle note of earth, making you feel like you’re walking through an orchard. You will get a lot of sweetness on the exhale, making it a particularly pleasing smoke. Its effects are uplifting and relaxing in the body. Creatives really enjoy Orange Zkittlez, as it tends to make your mind explore new possibilities. But it can also make your mind wander off into space—one minute you may have an epiphany about the direction of your novel, and the next, you can’t get your eyes off the squirrel in your yard. Consider smoking a small amount if you want to get things done.

