About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Partially named after its birthplace in Pacific Beach, CA; PB Soufflé (Lava Cake X Do Is Dos) is an Indica dominant strain that has received acclaim for its tasty terpene profile. Reviewers reported this strain as having relaxing physical traits that have helped relieve pain and aches, while allowing the body and mind to destress after a long day. This bud is an aromatic mix of freshly turned soil, nuttiness, and notes of chocolate & spice. PB Soufflé has a chocolatey spice flavor, with a slight creamy Peanut Butter essence on the exhale.