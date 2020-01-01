 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Peach Ozz (14g) - Small Buds

Peach Ozz (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Peach Ozz (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Peach Ozz (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Peach Ozz was first created by the team at Dying Breed Seeds and perfected by the cultivators at Team Elite Genetics. The strain is a combination of OZ Kush, a descendent of the popular Zkittlez, and Peach Ringz, a Marionberry x Eddy OG Hybrid. Users report Peach Ozz smells like a refreshing combination of peaches and citrus that strengthens with each whiff. Its flavors taste of fresh peach cobbler with an acidic, citrus aftertaste. Peach Ozz won 2nd place for Best Hybrid at the 2017 and the 2018 High Times World Cups.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.