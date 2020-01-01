About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Peach Ozz was first created by the team at Dying Breed Seeds and perfected by the cultivators at Team Elite Genetics. The strain is a combination of OZ Kush, a descendent of the popular Zkittlez, and Peach Ringz, a Marionberry x Eddy OG Hybrid. Users report Peach Ozz smells like a refreshing combination of peaches and citrus that strengthens with each whiff. Its flavors taste of fresh peach cobbler with an acidic, citrus aftertaste. Peach Ozz won 2nd place for Best Hybrid at the 2017 and the 2018 High Times World Cups.