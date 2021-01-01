 Loading…

Hybrid

Pie Face OG (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Pie Face OG (28g) - Small Buds
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a 'no frills' glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG's effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day's tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

Pie Face

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

