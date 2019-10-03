 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Afghani Bullrider (1oz./28g)

Afghani Bullrider (1oz./28g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Afghani Bullrider (1oz./28g)
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Afghani Bullrider

This strain has quite a few myths circulating about its original appearance. It blew up in San Diego before spreading to the rest of the West Coast. Afghani Bullrider is pretty to look at, with light green buds covered in orange hairs, and has a strong sweet and sour smell with some piney freshness. This strain is a heavy hitter that delivers strong couchlock effects, but won't leave you feeling sleepy. It heads straight to the brain and may boost creative thoughts while providing physical relaxation.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.