Pineapple Upside Down Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Our Private Stock ounces use the same killer 1 oz. jar as our small buds, but are instead loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show, all go.

About this strain

Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster's indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.   

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We're growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they're consuming and that starts with our transparency.