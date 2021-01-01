Platinum Kush Breath (1g)
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Platinum Kush Breath (OG Kush x Afghani) is an Indica strain known to be felt immediately after consumption, numbing the body into a mellow relaxation. It can increase cerebral activity as well, with some reviewers stating their creativity is heightened. Many use this strain to help with sleep.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
