 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Power Stack Divine Storm x Sundae Driver

Power Stack Divine Storm x Sundae Driver

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Divine Storm x Sundae Driver
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Divine Storm x Sundae Driver

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Divine Storm Divine Storm is an incredible strain with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. A cross between Divine Gelato x Slurricane, it has a vibrant nose with traces of sweet cherry. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and has users praising it for its relaxing and nerve calming benefits. Sundae Driver The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Sundae Driver (Fruity P X Grape Pie) received its name for its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste similar to a fruity dessert. Sundae Driver users report feeling calmer, happier, and have noted its ability to help with pain relief.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review