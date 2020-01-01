 Loading…
  5. Power Stack Gelato Kush x DoSaDo

Power Stack Gelato Kush x DoSaDo

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Gelato Kush x DoSaDo
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Gelato Kush x DoSaDo

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Gelato Kush Gelato Kush is an indica dominant cross between Gelato and OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. The deep body high is long lasting and perfect for those looking to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, nausea and acute pain. DoSaDo Named in the tradition of its parent strain GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), DoSaDo is a soothing indica hybrid. This bud combines aromatic Girl Scout Cookies and the body-melting indica, Face Off OG. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.