  5. Power Stack Lemon Cake x Denver Cookies

Power Stack Lemon Cake x Denver Cookies

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Lemon Cake x Denver Cookies
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Lemon Cake x Denver Cookies

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Lemon Cake Lemon Cake is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Denver Cookies Denver Cookies is hybrid cookies cross with a sativa nose of sweet and fresh pine.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

