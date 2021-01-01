 Loading…

  5. Power Stack Lemon Margy x Agent Orange

Power Stack Lemon Margy x Agent Orange

by Claybourne Co.

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Lemon Margy Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove. Agent Orange Agent Orange provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. Agent Orange is great to tackle creative projects with a positive attitude.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

