About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Lemon Margy Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove. Agent Orange Agent Orange provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. Agent Orange is great to tackle creative projects with a positive attitude.