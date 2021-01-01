 Loading…

Power Stack Lemon Margy x Orange Fresca

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Lemon Margy x Orange Fresca
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Lemon Margy x Orange Fresca

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Lemon Margy Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove. Orange Fresca Orange Fresca (Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet) derives its name from its aroma and flavor with its strong presence of freshly cut oranges and citrus herbs. Orange Fresca provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. It’s a great strain to tackle creative projects with.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

