About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Lemon Margy Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove. Orange Fresca Orange Fresca (Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet) derives its name from its aroma and flavor with its strong presence of freshly cut oranges and citrus herbs. Orange Fresca provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. It’s a great strain to tackle creative projects with.