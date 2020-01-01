 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Power Stack Mendo Breath x Wedding Cake

Power Stack Mendo Breath x Wedding Cake

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Mendo Breath x Wedding Cake
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Mendo Breath x Wedding Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Mendo Breath Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. Wedding Cake Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.