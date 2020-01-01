About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Mendo Breath Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. Wedding Cake Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.