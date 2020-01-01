 Loading…

  5. Power Stack Poison Diesel x Durban Poison + Kief

Power Stack Poison Diesel x Durban Poison + Kief

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Poison Diesel x Durban Poison + Kief
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Poison Diesel x Durban Poison + Kief

About this product

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints. _____ Poison Diesel Poison Diesel is sativa strain cross of Durban Poison and Sour Diesel with aromatic notes similar to Jack Herer. Durban Poison This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.