  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  5. Power Stack Watermelon Zkittles x Garanimals

Power Stack Watermelon Zkittles x Garanimals

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Watermelon Zkittles x Garanimals
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Watermelon Zkittles x Garanimals

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Watermelon Zkittles Watermelon Zkittles is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittles and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittles is best reserved for the end of the day. Garanimals A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Garanimals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Garanimals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

