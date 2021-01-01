Private Reserve (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Private Reserve relaxes the muscles of the body and has been used to fight against chronic pain and aching muscles. This strain receives positive reviews for its uplifting and peaceful effects on the mind. Private Reserve has a smell that’s a mix of pine, sour citrus, and sugar.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
