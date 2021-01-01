 Loading…

Private Reserve (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Private Reserve (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Private Reserve (14g) - Small Buds

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Private Reserve relaxes the muscles of the body and has been used to fight against chronic pain and aching muscles. This strain receives positive reviews for its uplifting and peaceful effects on the mind. Private Reserve has a smell that’s a mix of pine, sour citrus, and sugar.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

