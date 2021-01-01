Prophet OG (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Prophet OG is an Indica with the lineage of an OG Kush Hybrid. It has a nose with a prominent floral, citrus, and sweet aroma; its taste is that of sweet oranges. Prophet OG has all the deliverables of what you’d expect from a reliable Indica.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.
