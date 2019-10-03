 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Champagne Wedding (1/8th/3.5g) + Indica Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Champagne Wedding (1/8th/3.5g) + Indica Kief (1g)

About this product

Champagne Wedding is a different genetic expression of our Wedding Crasher that grows more like a classic OG. Has a tingly effervescent style aroma with notes of citrus and sour candy. This Indica has an uplifting body high that is long lasting. _____ The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.