Champagne Wedding (1/8th/3.5g) + Indica Kief (1g)
About this product
Champagne Wedding is a different genetic expression of our Wedding Crasher that grows more like a classic OG. Has a tingly effervescent style aroma with notes of citrus and sour candy. This Indica has an uplifting body high that is long lasting. _____ The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
