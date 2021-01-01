Purple Wookie (14g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Purple Wookie is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple Wookie may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Purple Wookie
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
