  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rollex OG (1g)
Indica

Rollex OG (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Rollex OG (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Rollex OG (1g)

About this product

About this strain

Rollex OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension. 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.