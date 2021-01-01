 Loading…

Hybrid

Runtz (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Runtz (1g) by Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Runtz (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Runtz (Zkittles X Gelato) has a sweet, fruity, candy-like scent and taste like a spectrum of color. This strain derives its name from the candy and has a terpene profile that creates a strikingly similar nose. The flavor profile of Runtz doesn’t stray far from its name or scent as it’s also quite sweet and leaves a tropical yet earthen aftertaste. Reviewers have reported Runtz’s ability to create a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, so effects are often felt in both the head and body.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We're growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they're consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

