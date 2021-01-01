About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Runtz (Zkittles X Gelato) has a sweet, fruity, candy-like scent and taste like a spectrum of color. This strain derives its name from the candy and has a terpene profile that creates a strikingly similar nose. The flavor profile of Runtz doesn’t stray far from its name or scent as it’s also quite sweet and leaves a tropical yet earthen aftertaste. Reviewers have reported Runtz’s ability to create a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, so effects are often felt in both the head and body.