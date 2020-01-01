Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Be the first to review this product.
Saturn OG is a hybrid strain with mysterious beginnings, but its earthy citrus and diesel flavors confirms its close relationship to OG Kush. Its undocumented origins result in this strain being labeled as indica, sativa, and everything in between, but its effects are most commonly described as hybrid-like in its balanced calm and moderate cerebral effects. Saturn OG’s forest green buds are lit by a constellation of crystal trichomes, and this OG Kush relative is often lumped into a “planetary strain” series that includes Earth OG and Jupiter OG. The psychoactive onset of Saturn OG begins with an intense burst of euphoria that fades to smooth relaxation perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension.