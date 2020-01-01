 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Shake 'N Bake 3x Sour x Poison Diesel + Kief

Shake 'N Bake 3x Sour x Poison Diesel + Kief

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Shake 'N Bake 3x Sour x Poison Diesel + Kief
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Shake 'N Bake 3x Sour x Poison Diesel + Kief

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints. _____ 3x Sour This Sativa is chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. 3x Sour was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Poison Diesel Poison Diesel is sativa strain cross of Durban Poison and Sour Diesel with aromatic notes similar to Jack Herer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.