About this product

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints. _____ Durban Poison This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant. Sour Diesel Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91and Super Skunk.