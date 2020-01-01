About this product

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints. _____ GMO Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. Rose Rose is an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.