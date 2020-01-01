 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shake 'N Bake Orange Apricot + Kief

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1g of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. _____ Orange Apricot buds have red hairs and tangy citrus. It can treat depression, loss of appetite and mild pain. Orange Apricot cannabis strain is good for daytime or evening usage. The high will boost your mood up high and relax you, capturing all your senses at once.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.