Shake 'N Bake Orange Apricot + Kief
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1g of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. _____ Orange Apricot buds have red hairs and tangy citrus. It can treat depression, loss of appetite and mild pain. Orange Apricot cannabis strain is good for daytime or evening usage. The high will boost your mood up high and relax you, capturing all your senses at once.
