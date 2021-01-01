About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Sherb Mints (Sunset Sherbet x Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid that many reviewers find to be the best of both worlds when it comes to being a hybrid. Sherb Mints brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma and taste of this strain is an earthy sweet wood and spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.