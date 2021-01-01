Sinmintz (14g) - Private Stock
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Sinmintz is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.
Claybourne Co.
