Sinmintz (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. ____ Sinmintz (Zkittlez X Sin Mint Cookies) is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
