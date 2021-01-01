 Loading…

  5. Sirius Chem Cake (28g) - Private Stock

Sirius Chem Cake (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sirius Chem Cake (28g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sirius Chem Cake (28g) - Private Stock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Sirius Chem Cake (Wedding Cake X Sirius Chem D) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a generous layer of crystal white trichomes. It has an aroma and flavor that are both gassy and citrus with the addition of a sweet tasting undertone. Sirius Chem Cake has uplifting effects that are both heady and euphoric.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

