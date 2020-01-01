 Loading…

  5. Skywalker OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack

Skywalker OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Skywalker OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Skywalker OG (10g) - Flyers 20 Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California! Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Skywalker OG, also known as “Skywalker OG Kush”, is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker and OG Kush strains. The Skywalker OG buds have the distinct aroma characteristics of Kush strains, that spicy herbal and dipped in diesel fuel scent, with a flavor profile to match. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown. Due to these potent indica effects, Skywalker OG is a go-to strain for people seeking relief from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, cramping, and mild to moderate cases of depression.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

