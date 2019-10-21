Blueberry Bomb (1/8th/3.5g) + Indica Kief (1g)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
About this strain
Blueberry Bomb
Blueberry Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Palomar Craft Cannabis. This strain is a cross of Blueberry x Afghani and offers semi-weighted physical effects that relax muscles while combating stress and anxiety. The terpene profile is dominated by the scent of fresh blueberries, but underlying notes of orange peel and sweet earth can be present as well. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its soothing physical attributes.