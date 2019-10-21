 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Bomb (1/8th/3.5g) + Indica Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

About this strain

Blueberry Bomb

Blueberry Bomb

Blueberry Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Palomar Craft Cannabis. This strain is a cross of Blueberry x Afghani and offers semi-weighted physical effects that relax muscles while combating stress and anxiety. The terpene profile is dominated by the scent of fresh blueberries, but underlying notes of orange peel and sweet earth can be present as well. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its soothing physical attributes.  

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.